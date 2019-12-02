MOST POPULAR
Holiday Gift Ideas for Bossbabes, HBICs & Driven Women
Do you have a woman who kicks butt in your life – but you don't know what to get her? A woman...
Travel Blogger Review: Hotel Monaco Portland | Kimpton Hotels
After a pretty disastrous Airbnb experience, I decided it was probably a good idea to stick to hotels. But...
Fashion Editorial: Little Sahara with Brittney Okabe, Japanese American Photographer
Earlier this year, I did a photoshoot in Little Sahara with photographer, Brittney Okabe. Brittney's creative process FASCINATES me,...
How I Use Acuity to Streamline My Business & Make More Money
Hi hello welcome! In this blog post, I share why I charge for my time (a bit at the beginning), my...
Where to Buy Plus Size Mother of the Bride Dresses | Shopping Guide
So, I've never been married (lol), but I love blogging about weddings. I've shared plus size unique wedding dresses, an editorial...
“My Car is a Dumpster Fire” | Adulting Car Care FTW
So, if we hang out on Instagram (and I hope we do!), you know that just about every Saturday I host "Get...
Dear Fashion PR – You Suck at Marketing to Plus Size Customers| Open Letter
I've never written an open letter, but after seeing the... interesting emails I've received from fashion public relations folks over the last...